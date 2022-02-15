Trending:
Switzerland 9, United States 6

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 4:01 am
February 15, 2022
      

Switzerland 9, United States 6

Switzerland 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 9
United States 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 6

Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 19, Points: 52, Percentage: 68.

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

