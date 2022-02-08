Syracuse 73, Boston College 64

SYRACUSE (12-11)
J.Boeheim 5-12 0-1 11, Swider 6-11 4-4 21, Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, B.Boeheim 6-19 0-0 14, Girard 4-10 8-8 19, Anselem 2-4 1-1 5, Torrence 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-61 14-16 73.
BOSTON COLLEGE (9-13)
Bickerstaff 1-4 2-4 4, Karnik 0-4 0-0 0, Ashton-Langford 4-13 0-0 9, Langford 6-9 1-1 14, Zackery 7-15 1-1 18, Post 7-13 0-0 14, Galloway 2-14 0-0 5. Totals 27-72 4-6 64.
Halftime_Syracuse 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 11-24 (Swider 5-8, Girard 3-5, B.Boeheim 2-9, J.Boeheim 1-2), Boston College 6-28 (Zackery 3-9, Langford 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-6, Galloway 1-12). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Syracuse 36 (Swider 8), Boston College 41 (Post 14). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Girard 4), Boston College 15 (Ashton-Langford, Zackery 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Boston College 16.
