Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73, OT

GEORGIA TECH (11-15)
Howard 7-12 5-6 19, K.Moore 0-5 1-2 1, Devoe 5-15 0-0 14, Sturdivant 3-8 0-0 7, Usher 6-13 2-2 14, Kelly 2-5 0-0 6, Coleman 2-4 2-3 8, J.Moore 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 26-66 12-17 73.
SYRACUSE (14-12)
J.Boeheim 6-17 6-8 20, Swider 6-14 2-2 18, Anselem 1-3 0-1 2, B.Boeheim 5-20 4-4 15, Girard 3-15 3-5 12, Sidibe 2-2 1-2 5, Torrence 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-73 16-22 74.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 9-26 (Devoe 4-11, Coleman 2-4, Kelly 2-5, Sturdivant 1-4, Usher 0-2), Syracuse 10-32 (Swider 4-10, Girard 3-11, J.Boeheim 2-4, B.Boeheim 1-7). Fouled Out_Howard, Anselem. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 46 (Usher 13), Syracuse 39 (Swider 12). Assists_Georgia Tech 18 (Usher 5), Syracuse 12 (Girard 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, Syracuse 16.
