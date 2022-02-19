Syracuse 76, Boston College 56

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-16)
Karnik 5-10 1-1 11, Ashton-Langford 2-10 0-0 5, Galloway 2-15 1-1 6, Langford 4-5 2-2 10, Zackery 3-10 0-0 8, Post 5-9 0-0 10, Thompson 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Kenny 0-1 0-0 0, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 5-6 56.
SYRACUSE (14-12)
J.Boeheim 6-9 0-0 13, Swider 7-13 1-2 18, Anselem 1-1 1-1 3, B.Boeheim 7-14 2-3 18, Girard 6-13 0-0 16, Sidibe 1-3 0-2 2, Torrence 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Casey 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-59 6-11 76.
Halftime_Syracuse 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-28 (Zackery 2-6, Jones 1-2, Ashton-Langford 1-7, Galloway 1-11, Karnik 0-1, Kenny 0-1), Syracuse 10-23 (Girard 4-8, Swider 3-5, B.Boeheim 2-8, J.Boeheim 1-1, Casey 0-1). Rebounds_Boston College 36 (Karnik 11), Syracuse 35 (J.Boeheim 10). Assists_Boston College 14 (Ashton-Langford 4), Syracuse 15 (Torrence 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 11, Syracuse 11.
