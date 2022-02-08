Syracuse 77, Virginia 70

SYRACUSE (10-12)
Styles 3-12 2-2 8, Christianna Carr 3-12 2-2 10, Chrislyn Carr 2-7 10-10 14, Hyman 3-8 7-8 13, Murray 8-11 3-6 24, Rice 3-7 2-3 8, Totals 22-57 26-31 77
VIRGINIA (3-18)
Clarkson 3-4 1-1 7, McLean 8-12 4-5 20, Miller 0-3 2-2 2, Toi 6-13 2-2 18, Valladay 2-5 0-0 4, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Dale 2-7 0-0 6, Lawson 3-4 2-4 9, Pitts 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 11-14 70
|Syracuse
|22
|13
|17
|25
|—
|77
|Virginia
|12
|14
|14
|30
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-26 (Styles 0-4, Christ.Carr 2-8, Chrisl.Carr 0-3, Hyman 0-1, Murray 5-7, Rice 0-3), Virginia 7-16 (Miller 0-1, Toi 4-8, Valladay 0-2, Dale 2-4, Lawson 1-1). Assists_Syracuse 11 (Hyman 5), Virginia 22 (Valladay 10). Fouled Out_Syracuse Styles. Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (Hyman 8, Rice 8), Virginia 33 (Dale 6, Lawson 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Virginia 25. Technical Fouls_Syracuse Christ.Carr 1, Virginia Valladay 1. A_1,556.
