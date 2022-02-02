Syracuse 89, NC State 82

SYRACUSE (11-11)

J.Boeheim 7-9 1-2 16, Swider 7-9 1-1 19, Edwards 8-9 3-6 19, B.Boeheim 6-16 2-2 17, Girard 4-10 7-7 18, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 14-18 89.

NC STATE (10-13)

Gibson 6-9 2-2 14, Hellems 1-6 0-0 3, Morsell 3-7 0-0 9, Seabron 5-11 6-6 17, Smith 9-19 0-0 25, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 4-9 0-0 11, Pass 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-67 8-8 82.

Halftime_NC State 45-42. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 11-19 (Swider 4-4, Girard 3-6, B.Boeheim 3-8, J.Boeheim 1-1), NC State 16-39 (Smith 7-15, Allen 3-6, Morsell 3-6, Pass 1-2, Seabron 1-3, Hellems 1-4, Hayes 0-3). Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (Swider 8), NC State 27 (Seabron 8). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Girard 8), NC State 20 (Seabron, Hayes 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, NC State 15. A_12,634 (19,772).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.