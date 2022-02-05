Syracuse 92, Louisville 69

LOUISVILLE (11-11)

Cross 0-3 0-0 0, Curry 4-8 0-0 8, Faulkner 3-8 0-0 9, Locke 4-11 0-0 11, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Withers 4-9 5-6 13, West 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 4-11 0-0 10, Williamson 5-9 0-0 10, Wiznitzer 0-0 0-0 0, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 5-6 69.

SYRACUSE (12-11)

J.Boeheim 4-7 6-7 14, Swider 4-7 0-0 11, Edwards 9-11 1-1 19, B.Boeheim 6-13 2-2 19, Girard 5-11 2-2 15, Anselem 2-2 2-3 6, B.Williams 0-4 3-4 3, Torrence 2-2 0-0 5, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Cordes 0-0 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Ruffin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 16-19 92.

Halftime_Syracuse 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 10-35 (Faulkner 3-6, Locke 3-10, Ellis 2-6, West 1-2, Davis 1-3, Colbert 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Cross 0-3, Withers 0-3), Syracuse 12-23 (B.Boeheim 5-9, Swider 3-5, Girard 3-6, Torrence 1-1, J.Boeheim 0-1, B.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Louisville 31 (Curry 10), Syracuse 27 (Edwards 8). Assists_Louisville 19 (West 5), Syracuse 21 (J.Boeheim, B.Boeheim 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 15, Syracuse 7.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.