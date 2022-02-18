Syracuse hosts Boston College after Langford’s 23-point performance

Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces the Syracuse Orange after DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 23 points in Boston College’s 99-95 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 9-3 in home games. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-10 against ACC opponents. Boston College averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Orange won 73-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Cole Swider led the Orange with 21 points, and Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists. Langford is shooting 47.6% and averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

