Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech following Devoe’s 22-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on the Syracuse Orange after Michael Devoe scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 68-62 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange are 10-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC with 14.7 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.2.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-11 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Devoe averaging 3.3.

The Orange and Yellow Jackets match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Girard is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Devoe is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

