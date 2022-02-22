Syracuse visits Notre Dame after Wesley’s 24-point outing

Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Syracuse Orange after Blake Wesley scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 79-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish have gone 11-1 at home. Notre Dame is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 9-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 2.5.

The Fighting Irish and Orange match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Atkinson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Wesley is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.