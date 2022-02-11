Talford leads Winthrop against Presbyterian after 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15, 3-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-8, 9-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 58-48 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 10-0 in home games. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 74.8 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 3-8 in conference play. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Eagles won the last matchup 60-58 on Jan. 20. Patrick Good scored 31 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Buggs is averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. D.J. Burns is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 24.9% from beyond the arc. Winston Hill is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

