Tarleton St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (7-21)
M.Nelson 3-10 2-3 8, Taylor 4-5 2-5 10, Adewunmi 3-7 2-2 8, R.Nelson 0-5 2-2 2, J.Johnson 4-7 4-5 13, Butler 3-6 0-0 7, Q.Johnson 3-6 4-4 12, Houston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-47 16-21 62.
TARLETON ST. (13-15)
Hicks 5-12 10-11 20, Bogues 4-7 0-0 9, Gipson 8-13 3-3 22, McDavid 0-1 0-0 0, Small 4-12 1-4 11, Hopkins 1-3 4-4 6, Daniel 1-1 2-4 4, Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Winslow 0-1 0-0 0, Levesque 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Jack 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 21-28 75.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 4-20 (Q.Johnson 2-3, Butler 1-3, J.Johnson 1-3, Adewunmi 0-3, R.Nelson 0-3, M.Nelson 0-5), Tarleton St. 6-15 (Gipson 3-4, Small 2-5, Bogues 1-2, McDavid 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Hicks 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 28 (Taylor 8), Tarleton St. 21 (Bogues 5). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7 (R.Nelson 3), Tarleton St. 11 (Hicks, Gipson 3). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 22, Tarleton St. 19. A_1,074 (2,400).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.