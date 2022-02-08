TCU 77, Oklahoma St. 73

OKLAHOMA ST. (11-12)
Cisse 4-6 1-2 9, Anderson 5-13 1-2 14, Likekele 9-12 1-2 19, Thompson 4-11 1-2 9, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Ke.Boone 1-6 0-0 3, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Moncrieffe 0-0 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-63 5-10 73.
TCU (16-5)
Miller 6-12 3-4 16, O’Bannon 6-9 4-4 19, Lampkin 3-8 4-6 10, Baugh 5-14 4-5 15, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3, Peavy 4-7 0-0 8, Cork 0-0 3-4 3, Coles 1-4 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 18-23 77.
Halftime_TCU 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 6-17 (Anderson 3-5, Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 1-5, Thompson 0-2), TCU 7-20 (O’Bannon 3-6, Farabello 1-1, Coles 1-2, Miller 1-3, Baugh 1-7, Peavy 0-1). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 23 (Cisse, Likekele 6), TCU 31 (Lampkin 12). Assists_Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 5), TCU 16 (Baugh 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 19, TCU 13. A_5,246 (6,800).
