TCU 77, West Virginia 67

WEST VIRGINIA (14-12)
Bridges 4-9 0-0 9, Cottrell 3-3 2-4 9, Ke.Johnson 4-8 4-5 12, McNeil 0-5 0-0 0, Sherman 10-19 0-0 23, Paulicap 1-3 2-5 4, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 1-2 3, Curry 2-6 0-0 4, Ko.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 9-16 67.
TCU (16-8)
Cork 4-7 2-2 10, Miller 6-10 6-7 18, O’Bannon 3-9 2-4 11, Baugh 5-7 0-0 10, Miles 5-13 5-10 15, Farabello 2-4 0-0 5, Peavy 4-4 0-2 8, Coles 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 15-25 77.
Halftime_TCU 43-42. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-16 (Sherman 3-6, Cottrell 1-1, King 1-1, Bridges 1-4, Curry 0-1, McNeil 0-3), TCU 4-14 (O’Bannon 3-6, Farabello 1-3, Baugh 0-1, Miller 0-1, Miles 0-3). Rebounds_West Virginia 23 (Paulicap 6), TCU 39 (Miller 8). Assists_West Virginia 15 (Ke.Johnson 4), TCU 16 (Baugh 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 17, TCU 16.
