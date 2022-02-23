TCU visits No. 20 Texas after Jones’ 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -8.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Andrew Jones scored 20 points in Texas’ 61-55 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have gone 15-2 at home. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.0.

The Horned Frogs are 6-7 in Big 12 play. TCU has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last meeting 73-50 on Jan. 26. Allen scored 16 points points to help lead the Longhorns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mike Miles is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

