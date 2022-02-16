Temple 64, SMU 57

SMU (18-6)
Ma.Weathers 6-16 3-4 15, Bandoumel 2-10 1-2 6, Nutall 0-5 0-0 0, Phelps 3-4 2-2 10, Mi.Weathers 10-16 1-1 22, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Todorovic 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-9 57.
TEMPLE (14-9)
Jourdain 2-12 4-4 9, Parks 0-3 0-0 0, Ademokoya 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 1-8 2-4 4, White 5-13 1-1 11, Hicks 2-9 0-0 5, Strickland 8-14 11-14 27, Tolbert 3-4 1-1 8. Totals 21-68 19-24 64.
Halftime_SMU 28-22. 3-Point Goals_SMU 4-17 (Phelps 2-3, Mi.Weathers 1-2, Bandoumel 1-3, Smith 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-3, Nutall 0-4), Temple 3-21 (Tolbert 1-1, Jourdain 1-4, Hicks 1-7, Strickland 0-1, Miller 0-2, Ademokoya 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Mi.Weathers. Rebounds_SMU 40 (Ma.Weathers 10), Temple 41 (Jourdain 12). Assists_SMU 9 (Mi.Weathers 4), Temple 5 (Jourdain, Strickland 2). Total Fouls_SMU 20, Temple 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments