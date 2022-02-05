Temple 67, Tulsa 58

TULSA (7-13)

Horne 4-9 2-3 10, Konstantynovskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Draine 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 3-15 4-4 11, Jackson 3-4 0-2 6, Idowu 8-8 5-7 21, Haywood 2-5 1-1 6, Pritchard 0-3 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Dalger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-17 58.

TEMPLE (13-7)

Jourdain 6-13 3-4 15, Parks 1-2 1-2 3, Dunn 5-13 1-2 11, White 3-8 3-5 9, Williams 5-11 2-2 13, Hicks 4-10 2-2 13, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Tolbert 0-1 1-2 1, Ademokoya 0-0 0-0 0, Okpomo 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-61 13-21 67.

Halftime_Temple 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 2-18 (Haywood 1-4, Griffin 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Draine 0-2, Horne 0-3), Temple 4-23 (Hicks 3-8, Williams 1-4, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Jourdain 0-3, Dunn 0-5). Fouled Out_Draine, Dunn. Rebounds_Tulsa 33 (Horne 7), Temple 36 (Jourdain 12). Assists_Tulsa 10 (Pritchard 5), Temple 15 (White 8). Total Fouls_Tulsa 18, Temple 18.

