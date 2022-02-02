Temple 71, East Carolina 63

TEMPLE (11-7)

Jourdain 2-4 3-4 7, Parks 3-3 0-0 6, Dunn 5-12 13-15 26, White 3-8 0-1 7, Williams 4-9 5-9 14, Hicks 3-11 0-1 9, Tolbert 0-0 0-2 0, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 21-32 71.

EAST CAROLINA (11-10)

Frink 1-5 2-2 4, Jackson 4-14 7-11 18, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Newton 6-16 9-10 22, Robinson-White 4-9 1-1 10, Felton 2-5 0-0 4, Debaut 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kasanganay 0-0 1-2 1, Small 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 20-26 63.

Halftime_Temple 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Temple 8-20 (Dunn 3-5, Hicks 3-8, White 1-1, Williams 1-3, Jourdain 0-1, Miller 0-1, Strickland 0-1), East Carolina 5-23 (Jackson 3-8, Newton 1-4, Robinson-White 1-5, Small 0-1, Felton 0-2, Miles 0-3). Fouled Out_White, Johnson. Rebounds_Temple 37 (White 10), East Carolina 29 (Jackson 7). Assists_Temple 11 (Williams 6), East Carolina 13 (Newton, Robinson-White 4). Total Fouls_Temple 21, East Carolina 23. A_3,321 (8,000).

