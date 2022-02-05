Temple hosts Tulsa after Dunn’s 26-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-7, 5-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Damian Dunn scored 26 points in Temple’s 71-63 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Owls have gone 7-3 at home. Temple is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-8 in AAC play. Tulsa has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 69-64 on Jan. 13. Nick Jourdain scored 23 points points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 6.1 points. Dunn is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Sam Griffin is scoring 16.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Jeriah Horne is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

