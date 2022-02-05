Tennessee St. 69, UT Martin 61

TENNESSEE ST. (10-14)

Nicholson 8-17 1-2 17, Dowuona 3-5 2-2 8, Cooper 2-8 4-4 9, Fitzgerald 4-12 8-8 17, Marshall 2-8 2-2 7, Johnson 4-8 1-3 9, Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Bartholomew 1-3 0-0 2, Dupree 0-1 0-0 0, Johal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 18-21 69.

UT MARTIN (8-16)

Andre 1-7 6-7 8, Curry 2-7 6-8 10, Nix 8-11 2-2 18, Jeffries 1-5 0-0 2, Simon 7-18 5-6 21, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-5 0-0 0, Endicott 1-4 0-0 2, Didenko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 19-23 61.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 3-11 (Cooper 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Fitzgerald 1-4, Bartholomew 0-1, Boyd 0-2), UT Martin 2-14 (Simon 2-5, Didenko 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Andre 0-3, Henderson 0-4). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 42 (Nicholson 13), UT Martin 30 (Andre 10). Assists_Tennessee St. 12 (Cooper 5), UT Martin 13 (Jeffries, Simon 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 17, UT Martin 15. A_1,716 (4,800).

