Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94

SE MISSOURI (11-16)
Patterson 8-13 4-4 20, Branson 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 11-24 9-11 35, N.Russell 2-6 0-0 5, P.Russell 3-6 0-0 9, Nicholas 0-3 2-2 2, Akenten 5-8 0-0 14, Harris 0-5 2-2 2, S.Thompson 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 32-71 18-20 94.
TENNESSEE TECH (8-19)
Diarra 1-2 0-0 3, Ramsey 6-10 1-1 13, White 6-12 4-7 16, Davidson 3-6 4-4 12, Pettway 7-9 3-4 17, Clay 4-12 9-10 19, Sylla 4-8 2-6 10, Goldman 3-5 0-0 8, Quest 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 23-32 98.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 44-40. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 12-29 (Akenten 4-6, Reed 4-10, P.Russell 3-6, N.Russell 1-3, Nicholas 0-1, Harris 0-3), Tennessee Tech 7-18 (Davidson 2-3, Goldman 2-4, Clay 2-7, Diarra 1-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_N.Russell. Rebounds_SE Missouri 37 (Patterson 10), Tennessee Tech 30 (Ramsey, Sylla 6). Assists_SE Missouri 24 (Nicholas 6), Tennessee Tech 24 (Davidson 9). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 24, Tennessee Tech 17. A_1,009 (9,280).
