Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee State after Pettway’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (12-16, 7-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-19, 6-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after John Pettway scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 73-69 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Diante Wood averaging 0.9.

The Tigers are 7-9 in OVC play. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 5.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 80-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Tigers with 19 points, and Keishawn Davidson led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Marshall is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. Nicholson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

