Terry and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on conference foe South Carolina Upstate

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-15, 9-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lance Terry and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action.

The Spartans have gone 5-7 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 11-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 74-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Mozone led the Spartans with 23 points, and Kareem Reid led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalvin White is averaging nine points and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Mozone is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

D’Maurian Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Terry is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.