Texas A&M 56, Florida 55

FLORIDA (16-9)
Castleton 5-10 5-5 15, Felder 3-4 1-2 7, Appleby 1-8 0-0 3, Fleming 2-11 3-4 9, Jones 3-11 1-2 10, Lane 1-3 4-4 6, McKissic 1-3 0-0 3, Reeves 0-6 0-0 0, Duruji 1-2 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 14-17 55.
TEXAS A&M (16-10)
Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Coleman 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 4-13 8-8 16, Radford 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 1-6 0-0 2, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 2-9 3-3 8, Diarra 2-2 2-2 6, Obaseki 1-3 1-1 3, Hefner 0-3 0-0 0, Cash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 16-16 56.
Halftime_Texas A&M 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-30 (Jones 3-9, Fleming 2-7, McKissic 1-2, Appleby 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Reeves 0-4), Texas A&M 2-18 (Radford 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Hefner 0-1, Williams 0-2, Gordon 0-3, Jackson 0-6). Rebounds_Florida 36 (Castleton 15), Texas A&M 38 (Radford 8). Assists_Florida 12 (Appleby, Fleming, Lane 3), Texas A&M 12 (Taylor, Diarra 3). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Texas A&M 18.
