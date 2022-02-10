Texas A&M 76, Vanderbilt 58

VANDERBILT (12-13)
Alexander 4-14 2-2 12, Smith 1-6 2-2 4, Cambridge 4-13 4-6 13, Moore 2-8 4-4 9, Demi Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Chambers 1-1 0-0 2, LaChance 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 3-5 0-1 8, Sacha Washington 2-6 4-4 8, Totals 18-56 16-19 58
TEXAS A&M (14-9)
Patty 5-7 0-0 10, Hoppie 7-14 2-2 19, Nixon 2-4 0-0 5, Pitts 3-9 2-2 9, Wells 8-12 2-2 19, Roby 2-3 0-0 4, Green 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 29-54 12-12 76
|Vanderbilt
|11
|18
|15
|14
|—
|58
|Texas A&M
|18
|20
|15
|23
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-21 (Alexander 2-6, Smith 0-2, Cambridge 1-5, Moore 1-4, LaChance 0-1, Flournoy 2-3), Texas A&M 6-16 (Hoppie 3-6, Nixon 1-2, Pitts 1-6, Wells 1-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 13 (Cambridge 4), Texas A&M 21 (Nixon 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 30 (S.Washington 7), Texas A&M 34 (Patty 8, Pitts 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, Texas A&M 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,437.
