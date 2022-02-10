Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas A&M 76, Vanderbilt 58

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

VANDERBILT (12-13)

Alexander 4-14 2-2 12, Smith 1-6 2-2 4, Cambridge 4-13 4-6 13, Moore 2-8 4-4 9, Demi Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Chambers 1-1 0-0 2, LaChance 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 3-5 0-1 8, Sacha Washington 2-6 4-4 8, Totals 18-56 16-19 58

TEXAS A&M (14-9)

Patty 5-7 0-0 10, Hoppie 7-14 2-2 19, Nixon 2-4 0-0 5, Pitts 3-9 2-2 9, Wells 8-12 2-2 19, Roby 2-3 0-0 4, Green 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 29-54 12-12 76

Vanderbilt 11 18 15 14 58
Texas A&M 18 20 15 23 76

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-21 (Alexander 2-6, Smith 0-2, Cambridge 1-5, Moore 1-4, LaChance 0-1, Flournoy 2-3), Texas A&M 6-16 (Hoppie 3-6, Nixon 1-2, Pitts 1-6, Wells 1-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 13 (Cambridge 4), Texas A&M 21 (Nixon 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 30 (S.Washington 7), Texas A&M 34 (Patty 8, Pitts 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, Texas A&M 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,437.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk