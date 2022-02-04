Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 64

ARKANSAS (14-8)

Goforth 1-6 0-0 2, Langerman 2-6 0-2 4, Ramirez 5-16 5-6 17, Spencer 8-15 2-6 20, Wolfenbarger 5-11 2-3 12, Barnum 2-6 4-6 8, Eaton 0-3 1-2 1, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 14-25 64

TEXAS A&M (12-9)

Patty 2-9 4-4 8, Hoppie 3-8 2-3 9, Nixon 2-13 3-3 8, Pitts 4-14 2-2 11, Wells 10-23 6-8 30, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-3 5, Green 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-77 18-23 77

Arkansas 14 16 18 16 — 64 Texas A&M 23 16 25 13 — 77

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-23 (Goforth 0-2, Langerman 0-2, Ramirez 2-6, Spencer 2-5, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Barnum 0-2, Eaton 0-3, Ellis 0-1), Texas A&M 7-19 (Hoppie 1-2, Nixon 1-6, Pitts 1-2, Wells 4-9). Assists_Arkansas 11 (Spencer 3), Texas A&M 12 (Nixon 4). Fouled Out_Arkansas Goforth. Rebounds_Arkansas 46 (Langerman 11), Texas A&M 58 (Patty 19). Total Fouls_Arkansas 16, Texas A&M 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,092.

