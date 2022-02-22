Trending:
Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77

February 22, 2022
GEORGIA (6-21)

Bridges 3-4 4-4 10, Cook 3-6 0-0 7, Etter 1-1 0-0 3, Oquendo 12-22 3-4 33, Wright 1-3 2-2 4, Baumann 3-4 1-1 9, Abdur-Rahim 3-3 0-0 9, McMillan 1-1 0-0 2, McDowell 0-0 0-0 0, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 10-11 77.

TEXAS A&M (17-11)

Coleman 6-6 3-5 15, Jackson 11-11 6-7 31, Obaseki 3-6 4-6 10, Radford 3-4 3-3 10, W.Taylor 0-5 0-0 0, Gordon 3-8 0-0 8, Diarra 3-8 3-4 10, Hefner 3-8 0-0 7, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 19-25 91.

Halftime_Texas A&M 48-37. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 13-24 (Oquendo 6-13, Abdur-Rahim 3-3, Baumann 2-3, Etter 1-1, Cook 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1), Texas A&M 8-23 (Jackson 3-3, Gordon 2-6, Radford 1-2, Diarra 1-4, Hefner 1-5, W.Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out_Etter, Abdur-Rahim. Rebounds_Georgia 24 (Oquendo 7), Texas A&M 19 (Coleman, Hefner 4). Assists_Georgia 20 (Cook 7), Texas A&M 21 (Diarra 5). Total Fouls_Georgia 19, Texas A&M 16.

