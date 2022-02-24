Texas A&M-CC 65, McNeese St. 53

TEXAS A&M-CC (18-10)
Keys 3-7 0-0 6, Mushila 4-8 0-0 8, Fryer 4-8 2-2 12, Jackson 2-6 0-1 5, Murdix 1-6 7-9 9, Tennyson 2-5 2-2 7, Brinson 6-11 0-0 14, Smith 0-5 2-2 2, Faramade 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 22-56 15-20 65.
MCNEESE ST. (10-19)
Medley-Bacon 2-4 2-2 6, English 1-6 1-2 3, Francois 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-11 2-2 6, Shumate 3-7 3-6 10, Taylor 3-8 5-8 12, Warren 2-6 1-2 6, Massie 1-4 2-2 4, Lewis 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 16-24 53.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-16 (Brinson 2-3, Fryer 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Tennyson 1-2, Smith 0-5), McNeese St. 3-26 (Taylor 1-2, Shumate 1-4, Warren 1-5, Massie 0-1, English 0-3, Scott 0-4, Francois 0-7). Fouled Out_Scott. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 40 (Mushila 8), McNeese St. 39 (Scott, Shumate 8). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 15 (Murdix 6), McNeese St. 6 (English, Massie 2). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 21, McNeese St. 17. A_1,474 (4,200).
