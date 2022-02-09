Trending:
Texas A&M-CC visits New Orleans following St. Hilaire’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-7, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (13-9, 6-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Derek St. Hilaire scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 78-70 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 8-2 in home games. New Orleans leads the Southland with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Troy Green averaging 5.3.

The Islanders are 3-3 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 3.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 79-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 25 points, and Trey Tennyson led the Islanders with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Mushila is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

