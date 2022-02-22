Trending:
Texas A&M hosts Georgia after Jackson’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Quenton Jackson scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 72-67 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies have gone 11-4 in home games. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.2% from deep, led by Hayden Hefner shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-13 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 81-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, and Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Oquendo is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

