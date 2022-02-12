Texas A&M visits No. 1 Auburn after Smith’s 20-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Jabari Smith scored 20 points in Auburn’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 12-0 in home games. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 80.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 4-7 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 5.7.

The Tigers and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Quenton Jackson is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Coleman is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

