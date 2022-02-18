Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt following Pippen’s 29-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 94-80 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 9-6 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 5-8 in conference games. Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is averaging 19.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Quenton Jackson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

