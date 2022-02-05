Texas Southern 67, Florida A&M 55

TEXAS SOUTHERN (9-10)

Nicholas 2-6 0-0 4, Rasas 3-8 3-4 9, Etienne 6-8 1-2 18, Gilliam 1-4 2-3 5, Lawson 4-9 2-4 11, Henry 2-4 1-3 5, Gresham 3-4 0-0 6, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-2 2-2 4, J.Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-52 11-18 67.

FLORIDA A&M (9-12)

D.Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Moragne 4-7 2-5 10, Littles 1-4 3-7 6, Randolph 8-18 6-8 22, Reaves 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 5-8 0-0 14, Clark 0-6 1-2 1, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 12-22 55.

Halftime_Texas Southern 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 8-17 (Etienne 5-6, Lawson 1-2, Gilliam 1-3, J.Jones 1-3, Henry 0-1, Rasas 0-2), Florida A&M 5-15 (Brown 4-6, Littles 1-2, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Clark 0-5). Fouled Out_Lawson. Rebounds_Texas Southern 34 (Rasas 7), Florida A&M 27 (Randolph 10). Assists_Texas Southern 9 (Gilliam 4), Florida A&M 8 (Randolph 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 21, Florida A&M 18. A_3,087 (9,639).

