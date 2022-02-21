Texas Southern 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68

TEXAS SOUTHERN (13-11)
Hopkins 3-5 4-5 10, Nicholas 4-4 1-2 9, Rasas 2-4 0-1 4, Etienne 1-5 0-0 3, Henry 4-10 3-4 11, Barnes 4-5 3-3 11, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Gresham 6-7 1-1 13, Lawson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-51 12-16 70.
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (6-22)
Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 7-11 5-6 20, Morris 2-8 2-4 6, Stokes 1-5 3-4 5, Williams 11-22 3-4 29, Milton 1-6 0-0 2, Doolittle 1-2 2-2 4, Parchman 1-1 0-0 2, Vargas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 15-20 68.
Halftime_Texas Southern 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-14 (Jones 2-5, Etienne 1-3, Lawson 1-3, Hopkins 0-1, Henry 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 5-17 (Williams 4-10, Brown 1-3, Morris 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Milton 0-2). Fouled Out_Nicholas, Morris. Rebounds_Texas Southern 25 (Henry 7), Ark.-Pine Bluff 23 (Stokes 8). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Henry, Lawson 3), Ark.-Pine Bluff 12 (Stokes 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, Ark.-Pine Bluff 18. A_2,312 (4,500).
