Texas Southern plays Grambling, looks for 5th straight home win

Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 8-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Texas Southern Tigers take on Grambling.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 67-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. PJ Henry led the Tigers with 16 points, and Amari McCray led the Tigers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 8.2 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is shooting 51.6% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Cameron Christon is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Grambling Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

