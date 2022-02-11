Texas Southern Tigers play the Grambling Tigers on 5-game win streak

Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 8-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Texas Southern Tigers take on Grambling.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 67.9 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Grambling Tigers are 7-3 in conference matchups. Grambling is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 67-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. PJ Henry led the Tigers with 16 points, and Amari McCray led the Tigers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is shooting 51.6% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

A.J. Taylor is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

