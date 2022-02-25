Texas St. 66, Troy 61

TEXAS ST. (21-6)
Martin 1-3 1-2 3, Small 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 5-7 3-3 13, Asberry 8-9 4-4 26, Harrell 5-9 3-4 16, Drinnon 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Ceaser 1-3 2-2 4, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 13-15 66.
TROY (19-10)
Odigie 7-12 5-5 19, Stampley 0-1 0-0 0, Waters 6-9 1-1 14, Deen 0-4 0-0 0, D.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Z.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Miles 2-5 1-2 6, Eugene 2-6 0-0 6, Punter 2-6 1-1 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-2 2, Miguel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-11 61.
Halftime_Texas St. 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 9-15 (Asberry 6-6, Harrell 3-4, Adams 0-1, Drinnon 0-2, Small 0-2), Troy 7-26 (Eugene 2-6, Miles 1-2, Waters 1-2, Punter 1-3, Z.Williams 1-3, D.Williams 1-4, Miguel 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Deen 0-3). Fouled Out_Small, Waters. Rebounds_Texas St. 23 (Small 10), Troy 31 (Odigie 9). Assists_Texas St. 11 (Harrell 5), Troy 12 (Deen, Miles 3). Total Fouls_Texas St. 17, Troy 16. A_4,438 (5,200).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.