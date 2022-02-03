Texas St. 68, Appalachian St. 66

APPALACHIAN ST. (14-10)

Huntley 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 2-4 8, Almonacy 1-6 2-2 5, Delph 6-17 5-6 22, Gregory 7-12 3-4 17, Forrest 1-6 4-7 7, Eads 1-2 0-0 2, Mantis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-56 16-23 66.

TEXAS ST. (14-6)

Martin 4-6 1-2 9, Small 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 3-4 4-6 11, Asberry 5-13 3-3 16, Harrell 4-9 0-0 8, Ceaser 3-8 2-2 8, Morgan 3-4 0-0 6, Drinnon 1-1 2-2 4, Dawson 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 12-15 68.

Halftime_Texas St. 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-22 (Delph 5-9, Mantis 1-2, Forrest 1-3, Almonacy 1-5, Eads 0-1, Huntley 0-2), Texas St. 4-11 (Asberry 3-6, Adams 1-1, Dawson 0-1, Small 0-1, Harrell 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 31 (Lewis 9), Texas St. 30 (Small, Adams 6). Assists_Appalachian St. 11 (Delph 3), Texas St. 12 (Harrell 8). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 15, Texas St. 17. A_1,217 (7,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.