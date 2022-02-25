Texas State faces Troy on 8-game win streak

Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State is looking to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Troy.

The Trojans have gone 10-2 in home games. Troy is third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Zay Williams leads the Trojans with 7.0 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 11-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Trojans won the last meeting 78-63 on Dec. 31. Efe Odigie scored 22 points points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odigie is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Duke Deen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Mason Harrell is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

