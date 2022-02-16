Texas Tech 97, No. 15 Oklahoma 87

TEXAS TECH (10-14)
Gerlich 1-7 0-0 2, Thomas 8-14 6-6 22, Gray 12-24 9-12 35, Hightower 6-8 6-6 20, Veitenheimer 1-1 5-6 7, Embry 2-3 2-2 6, Tofaeono 0-2 3-4 3, McKinney 0-4 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Wenger 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-66 31-36 97
OKLAHOMA (20-5)
Scott 2-4 2-2 6, Robertson 5-11 3-4 14, Tot 6-9 2-2 16, Tucker 2-4 3-3 7, Williams 6-12 3-4 16, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Gregory 0-2 4-4 4, Vann 7-14 0-0 17, Washington 2-9 0-0 4, Perkins 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 31-69 17-19 87
|Texas Tech
|20
|17
|26
|34
|—
|97
|Oklahoma
|14
|23
|23
|27
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-10 (Gerlich 0-3, Gray 2-2, Hightower 2-3, McKinney 0-1, Ukkonen 0-1), Oklahoma 8-27 (Robertson 1-7, Tot 2-2, Tucker 0-2, Williams 1-5, Gregory 0-2, Vann 3-4, Washington 0-2, Perkins 1-3). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 6), Oklahoma 17 (Tot 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 41 (Thomas 13), Oklahoma 32 (Tot 6, Vann 6, Williams 6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Oklahoma 29. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,769.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments