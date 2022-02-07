On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1
2. Stanford 18-3 719 2
3. Louisville 21-2 679 4
4. Michigan 20-2 656 6
5. NC State 20-3 639 3
6. Arizona 17-3 583 8
7. Indiana 16-3 566 5
8. UConn 15-4 534 10
9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11
10. Baylor 17-5 462 9
11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12
12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18
13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7
14. LSU 18-4 342 15
15. Maryland 17-6 337 17
16. Texas 15-6 269 13
17. Georgia 17-5 255 14
18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20
19. Florida 17-6 166
20. BYU 19-2 161 16
21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22
23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24
24. Oregon 14-7 99 19
25. Iowa 15-6 61 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia