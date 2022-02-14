The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1 2. Stanford 21-3 719 2 3. Louisville 22-2 682 3 4. NC State 23-3 667 5 5. Indiana 18-3 622 7 6. Iowa St. 21-3 552 9 7. Baylor 19-5 539 10 8. Arizona 18-4 532 6 9. Michigan 20-4 521 4 10. UConn 17-5 459 8 11. LSU 21-4 434 14 12. Tennessee 21-4 432 13 13. Maryland 18-6 383 15 14. Texas 17-6 353 16 15. Oklahoma 20-4 350 12 16. Georgia Tech 19-6 302 11 17. Florida 18-6 251 19 18. Ohio St. 18-4 211 21 19. Notre Dame 19-6 199 18 20. BYU 21-2 195 20 21. Georgia 17-7 155 17 22. Iowa 16-6 110 25 23. Virginia Tech 19-6 100 – 24. North Carolina 19-5 63 23 25. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 56 22

Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.

