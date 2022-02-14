On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 12:59 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1
2. Stanford 21-3 719 2
3. Louisville 22-2 682 3
4. NC State 23-3 667 5
5. Indiana 18-3 622 7
6. Iowa St. 21-3 552 9
7. Baylor 19-5 539 10
8. Arizona 18-4 532 6
9. Michigan 20-4 521 4
10. UConn 17-5 459 8
11. LSU 21-4 434 14
12. Tennessee 21-4 432 13
13. Maryland 18-6 383 15
14. Texas 17-6 353 16
15. Oklahoma 20-4 350 12
16. Georgia Tech 19-6 302 11
17. Florida 18-6 251 19
18. Ohio St. 18-4 211 21
19. Notre Dame 19-6 199 18
20. BYU 21-2 195 20
21. Georgia 17-7 155 17
22. Iowa 16-6 110 25
23. Virginia Tech 19-6 100
24. North Carolina 19-5 63 23
25. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 56 22

Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.

