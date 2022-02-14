The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|23-1
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|21-3
|719
|2
|3. Louisville
|22-2
|682
|3
|4. NC State
|23-3
|667
|5
|5. Indiana
|18-3
|622
|7
|6. Iowa St.
|21-3
|552
|9
|7. Baylor
|19-5
|539
|10
|8. Arizona
|18-4
|532
|6
|9. Michigan
|20-4
|521
|4
|10. UConn
|17-5
|459
|8
|11. LSU
|21-4
|434
|14
|12. Tennessee
|21-4
|432
|13
|13. Maryland
|18-6
|383
|15
|14. Texas
|17-6
|353
|16
|15. Oklahoma
|20-4
|350
|12
|16. Georgia Tech
|19-6
|302
|11
|17. Florida
|18-6
|251
|19
|18. Ohio St.
|18-4
|211
|21
|19. Notre Dame
|19-6
|199
|18
|20. BYU
|21-2
|195
|20
|21. Georgia
|17-7
|155
|17
|22. Iowa
|16-6
|110
|25
|23. Virginia Tech
|19-6
|100
|–
|24. North Carolina
|19-5
|63
|23
|25. Florida Gulf Coast
|22-2
|56
|22
Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments