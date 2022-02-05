The Citadel 107, Samford 93

SAMFORD (14-8)

Dye 5-9 1-2 13, Marshall 5-10 2-4 12, Cardet 3-6 1-2 7, Glover 13-18 3-5 30, Kaifes 2-5 0-0 6, Campbell 5-7 0-0 12, Rillie 0-1 0-0 0, Maitre 1-2 0-0 3, Tryon 2-3 0-0 5, Richey 1-1 0-0 3, Vail 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-64 7-13 93.

THE CITADEL (10-12)

Brown 13-18 6-8 35, Roche 10-17 0-0 29, Clark 5-9 1-3 11, Maynard 1-2 2-2 5, Moffe 6-11 0-0 15, Fitzgibbons 2-4 4-5 9, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 14-20 107.

Halftime_The Citadel 54-53. 3-Point Goals_Samford 10-24 (Dye 2-2, Campbell 2-3, Kaifes 2-5, Richey 1-1, Glover 1-2, Maitre 1-2, Tryon 1-2, Rillie 0-1, Vail 0-1, Cardet 0-2, Marshall 0-3), The Citadel 17-33 (Roche 9-15, Brown 3-6, Moffe 3-6, Maynard 1-2, Fitzgibbons 1-3, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_Marshall. Rebounds_Samford 25 (Marshall 8), The Citadel 26 (Brown 11). Assists_Samford 15 (Glover 5), The Citadel 28 (Moffe 9). Total Fouls_Samford 18, The Citadel 15.

