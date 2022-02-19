On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:33 pm
2 min read
      

Friday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Second Round

Joaquin Niemann 63-63—126 -16
Cameron Young 66-62—128 -14
Justin Thomas 67-64—131 -11
Adam Scott 68-65—133 -9
Jordan Spieth 66-67—133 -9
Collin Morikawa 67-67—134 -8
Viktor Hovland 71-64—135 -7
Russell Knox 68-67—135 -7
Cameron Smith 67-68—135 -7
Max Homa 66-70—136 -6
Marc Leishman 70-66—136 -6
Maverick McNealy 68-68—136 -6
Sebastian Munoz 70-66—136 -6
Matt Jones 70-67—137 -5
Peter Malnati 69-68—137 -5
C.T. Pan 67-70—137 -5
Kevin Tway 68-69—137 -5
Keegan Bradley 69-68—137 -5
Sungjae Im 71-66—137 -5
Scott Piercy 70-67—137 -5
Cameron Tringale 69-68—137 -5
Taylor Moore 69-69—138 -4
Mito Pereira 70-68—138 -4
Russell Henley 72-66—138 -4
Si Woo Kim 69-69—138 -4
Robert Macintyre 71-67—138 -4
Nick Watney 71-67—138 -4
Pat Perez 70-68—138 -4
Scottie Scheffler 66-72—138 -4
Beau Hossler 69-69—138 -4
Martin Laird 68-71—139 -3
Carlos Ortiz 68-71—139 -3
Xander Schauffele 69-70—139 -3
Emiliano Grillo 69-70—139 -3
Sam Ryder 70-69—139 -3
Paul Casey 68-71—139 -3
Sergio Garcia 71-68—139 -3
Jason Kokrak 67-72—139 -3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-67—139 -3
Rory McIlroy 69-70—139 -3
Doc Redman 69-70—139 -3
Will Zalatoris 69-70—139 -3
Erik Van Rooyen 74-65—139 -3
Danny Lee 70-70—140 -2
Tony Finau 69-71—140 -2
Alex Noren 70-70—140 -2
Andrew Putnam 70-70—140 -2
Lanto Griffin 74-66—140 -2
Patton Kizzire 68-72—140 -2
Aaron Wise 70-70—140 -2
Francesco Molinari 70-70—140 -2
Lee Hodges 71-70—141 -1
Abraham Ancer 69-72—141 -1
Sahith Theegala 69-72—141 -1
Dylan Frittelli 68-73—141 -1
Alex Smalley 69-72—141 -1
James Hahn 72-69—141 -1
Adam Long 68-73—141 -1
Brian Stuard 73-68—141 -1
Patrick Cantlay 70-72—142 E
Charley Hoffman 67-75—142 E
Matt Kuchar 69-73—142 E
Hank Lebioda 69-73—142 E
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142 E
Aaron Rai 72-70—142 E
Cameron Champ 72-70—142 E
Joel Dahmen 70-72—142 E
Cameron Davis 71-71—142 E
Rickie Fowler 71-71—142 E
Harry Higgs 75-67—142 E
Matthew NeSmith 69-73—142 E
Jon Rahm 69-73—142 E
Chez Reavie 74-68—142 E
Sepp Straka 74-68—142 E
Jhonattan Vegas 70-72—142 E
Wyndham Clark 77-DQ

Missed Cut

Corey Conners 72-71—143 +1
Luke List 72-71—143 +1
J.T. Poston 70-73—143 +1
Vince Whaley 75-68—143 +1
Michael Brennan 71-73—144 +2
Kramer Hickok 73-71—144 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144 +2
Dustin Johnson 73-71—144 +2
Anirban Lahiri 75-69—144 +2
David Lipsky 72-72—144 +2
Thomas Pieters 73-71—144 +2
Seamus Power 70-74—144 +2
Kyle Stanley 71-73—144 +2
Bubba Watson 70-74—144 +2
Brandon Hagy 71-74—145 +3
Tom Hoge 74-71—145 +3
Brooks Koepka 71-74—145 +3
Jaekyeong Lee 72-73—145 +3
Kevin Na 72-73—145 +3
Taylor Pendrith 73-72—145 +3
Patrick Rodgers 69-76—145 +3
Adam Schenk 75-70—145 +3
Scott Stallings 73-72—145 +3
Adam Hadwin 73-73—146 +4
Troy Merritt 71-75—146 +4
J.J. Spaun 71-75—146 +4
Harold Varner III 77-69—146 +4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74-73—147 +5
Sam Burns 71-76—147 +5
Branden Grace 73-74—147 +5
Min Woo Lee 77-70—147 +5
Brendan Steele 75-72—147 +5
Doug Ghim 74-74—148 +6
Chesson Hadley 69-79—148 +6
Henrik Norlander 77-71—148 +6
Patrick Reed 77-71—148 +6
Roger Sloan 78-70—148 +6
Robert Streb 77-71—148 +6
Ryan Palmer 75-74—149 +7
Talor Gooch 77-73—150 +8
Matt Wallace 71-79—150 +8
Andrew Landry 77-74—151 +9
Charl Schwartzel 74-77—151 +9
Aaron Beverly 82-74—156 +14

