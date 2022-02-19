The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

Friday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Second Round

Joaquin Niemann 63-63—126 -16 Cameron Young 66-62—128 -14 Justin Thomas 67-64—131 -11 Adam Scott 68-65—133 -9 Jordan Spieth 66-67—133 -9 Collin Morikawa 67-67—134 -8 Viktor Hovland 71-64—135 -7 Russell Knox 68-67—135 -7 Cameron Smith 67-68—135 -7 Max Homa 66-70—136 -6 Marc Leishman 70-66—136 -6 Maverick McNealy 68-68—136 -6 Sebastian Munoz 70-66—136 -6 Matt Jones 70-67—137 -5 Peter Malnati 69-68—137 -5 C.T. Pan 67-70—137 -5 Kevin Tway 68-69—137 -5 Keegan Bradley 69-68—137 -5 Sungjae Im 71-66—137 -5 Scott Piercy 70-67—137 -5 Cameron Tringale 69-68—137 -5 Taylor Moore 69-69—138 -4 Mito Pereira 70-68—138 -4 Russell Henley 72-66—138 -4 Si Woo Kim 69-69—138 -4 Robert Macintyre 71-67—138 -4 Nick Watney 71-67—138 -4 Pat Perez 70-68—138 -4 Scottie Scheffler 66-72—138 -4 Beau Hossler 69-69—138 -4 Martin Laird 68-71—139 -3 Carlos Ortiz 68-71—139 -3 Xander Schauffele 69-70—139 -3 Emiliano Grillo 69-70—139 -3 Sam Ryder 70-69—139 -3 Paul Casey 68-71—139 -3 Sergio Garcia 71-68—139 -3 Jason Kokrak 67-72—139 -3 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-67—139 -3 Rory McIlroy 69-70—139 -3 Doc Redman 69-70—139 -3 Will Zalatoris 69-70—139 -3 Erik Van Rooyen 74-65—139 -3 Danny Lee 70-70—140 -2 Tony Finau 69-71—140 -2 Alex Noren 70-70—140 -2 Andrew Putnam 70-70—140 -2 Lanto Griffin 74-66—140 -2 Patton Kizzire 68-72—140 -2 Aaron Wise 70-70—140 -2 Francesco Molinari 70-70—140 -2 Lee Hodges 71-70—141 -1 Abraham Ancer 69-72—141 -1 Sahith Theegala 69-72—141 -1 Dylan Frittelli 68-73—141 -1 Alex Smalley 69-72—141 -1 James Hahn 72-69—141 -1 Adam Long 68-73—141 -1 Brian Stuard 73-68—141 -1 Patrick Cantlay 70-72—142 E Charley Hoffman 67-75—142 E Matt Kuchar 69-73—142 E Hank Lebioda 69-73—142 E Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142 E Aaron Rai 72-70—142 E Cameron Champ 72-70—142 E Joel Dahmen 70-72—142 E Cameron Davis 71-71—142 E Rickie Fowler 71-71—142 E Harry Higgs 75-67—142 E Matthew NeSmith 69-73—142 E Jon Rahm 69-73—142 E Chez Reavie 74-68—142 E Sepp Straka 74-68—142 E Jhonattan Vegas 70-72—142 E Wyndham Clark 77-DQ

Missed Cut

Corey Conners 72-71—143 +1 Luke List 72-71—143 +1 J.T. Poston 70-73—143 +1 Vince Whaley 75-68—143 +1 Michael Brennan 71-73—144 +2 Kramer Hickok 73-71—144 +2 Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144 +2 Dustin Johnson 73-71—144 +2 Anirban Lahiri 75-69—144 +2 David Lipsky 72-72—144 +2 Thomas Pieters 73-71—144 +2 Seamus Power 70-74—144 +2 Kyle Stanley 71-73—144 +2 Bubba Watson 70-74—144 +2 Brandon Hagy 71-74—145 +3 Tom Hoge 74-71—145 +3 Brooks Koepka 71-74—145 +3 Jaekyeong Lee 72-73—145 +3 Kevin Na 72-73—145 +3 Taylor Pendrith 73-72—145 +3 Patrick Rodgers 69-76—145 +3 Adam Schenk 75-70—145 +3 Scott Stallings 73-72—145 +3 Adam Hadwin 73-73—146 +4 Troy Merritt 71-75—146 +4 J.J. Spaun 71-75—146 +4 Harold Varner III 77-69—146 +4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74-73—147 +5 Sam Burns 71-76—147 +5 Branden Grace 73-74—147 +5 Min Woo Lee 77-70—147 +5 Brendan Steele 75-72—147 +5 Doug Ghim 74-74—148 +6 Chesson Hadley 69-79—148 +6 Henrik Norlander 77-71—148 +6 Patrick Reed 77-71—148 +6 Roger Sloan 78-70—148 +6 Robert Streb 77-71—148 +6 Ryan Palmer 75-74—149 +7 Talor Gooch 77-73—150 +8 Matt Wallace 71-79—150 +8 Andrew Landry 77-74—151 +9 Charl Schwartzel 74-77—151 +9 Aaron Beverly 82-74—156 +14

