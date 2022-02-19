On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
The Genesis Invitational Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:33 pm
Friday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Second Round

Joaquin Niemann 63-63—126
Cameron Young 66-62—128
Justin Thomas 67-64—131
Adam Scott 68-65—133
Jordan Spieth 66-67—133
Collin Morikawa 67-67—134
Viktor Hovland 71-64—135
Russell Knox 68-67—135
Cameron Smith 67-68—135
Max Homa 66-70—136
Marc Leishman 70-66—136
Maverick McNealy 68-68—136
Sebastian Munoz 70-66—136
Matt Jones 70-67—137
Peter Malnati 69-68—137
C.T. Pan 67-70—137
Kevin Tway 68-69—137
Keegan Bradley 69-68—137
Sungjae Im 71-66—137
Scott Piercy 70-67—137
Cameron Tringale 69-68—137
Taylor Moore 69-69—138
Mito Pereira 70-68—138
Russell Henley 72-66—138
Si Woo Kim 69-69—138
Robert Macintyre 71-67—138
Nick Watney 71-67—138
Pat Perez 70-68—138
Scottie Scheffler 66-72—138
Beau Hossler 69-69—138
Martin Laird 68-71—139
Carlos Ortiz 68-71—139
Xander Schauffele 69-70—139
Emiliano Grillo 69-70—139
Sam Ryder 70-69—139
Paul Casey 68-71—139
Sergio Garcia 71-68—139
Jason Kokrak 67-72—139
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-67—139
Rory McIlroy 69-70—139
Doc Redman 69-70—139
Will Zalatoris 69-70—139
Erik Van Rooyen 74-65—139
Danny Lee 70-70—140
Tony Finau 69-71—140
Alex Noren 70-70—140
Andrew Putnam 70-70—140
Lanto Griffin 74-66—140
Patton Kizzire 68-72—140
Aaron Wise 70-70—140
Francesco Molinari 70-70—140
Lee Hodges 71-70—141
Abraham Ancer 69-72—141
Sahith Theegala 69-72—141
Dylan Frittelli 68-73—141
Alex Smalley 69-72—141
James Hahn 72-69—141
Adam Long 68-73—141
Brian Stuard 73-68—141
Patrick Cantlay 70-72—142
Charley Hoffman 67-75—142
Matt Kuchar 69-73—142
Hank Lebioda 69-73—142
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142
Aaron Rai 72-70—142
Cameron Champ 72-70—142
Joel Dahmen 70-72—142
Cameron Davis 71-71—142
Rickie Fowler 71-71—142
Harry Higgs 75-67—142
Matthew NeSmith 69-73—142
Jon Rahm 69-73—142
Chez Reavie 74-68—142
Sepp Straka 74-68—142
Jhonattan Vegas 70-72—142
Wyndham Clark 77-DQ

Missed Cut

Corey Conners 72-71—143
Luke List 72-71—143
J.T. Poston 70-73—143
Vince Whaley 75-68—143
Michael Brennan 71-73—144
Kramer Hickok 73-71—144
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144
Dustin Johnson 73-71—144
Anirban Lahiri 75-69—144
David Lipsky 72-72—144
Thomas Pieters 73-71—144
Seamus Power 70-74—144
Kyle Stanley 71-73—144
Bubba Watson 70-74—144
Brandon Hagy 71-74—145
Tom Hoge 74-71—145
Brooks Koepka 71-74—145
Jaekyeong Lee 72-73—145
Kevin Na 72-73—145
Taylor Pendrith 73-72—145
Patrick Rodgers 69-76—145
Adam Schenk 75-70—145
Scott Stallings 73-72—145
Adam Hadwin 73-73—146
Troy Merritt 71-75—146
J.J. Spaun 71-75—146
Harold Varner III 77-69—146
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74-73—147
Sam Burns 71-76—147
Branden Grace 73-74—147
Min Woo Lee 77-70—147
Brendan Steele 75-72—147
Doug Ghim 74-74—148
Chesson Hadley 69-79—148
Henrik Norlander 77-71—148
Patrick Reed 77-71—148
Roger Sloan 78-70—148
Robert Streb 77-71—148
Ryan Palmer 75-74—149
Talor Gooch 77-73—150
Matt Wallace 71-79—150
Andrew Landry 77-74—151
Charl Schwartzel 74-77—151
Aaron Beverly 82-74—156

