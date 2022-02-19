The Genesis Invitational Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Joaquin Niemann
|63-63—126
|Cameron Young
|66-62—128
|Justin Thomas
|67-64—131
|Adam Scott
|68-65—133
|Jordan Spieth
|66-67—133
|Collin Morikawa
|67-67—134
|Viktor Hovland
|71-64—135
|Russell Knox
|68-67—135
|Cameron Smith
|67-68—135
|Max Homa
|66-70—136
|Marc Leishman
|70-66—136
|Maverick McNealy
|68-68—136
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-66—136
|Matt Jones
|70-67—137
|Peter Malnati
|69-68—137
|C.T. Pan
|67-70—137
|Kevin Tway
|68-69—137
|Keegan Bradley
|69-68—137
|Sungjae Im
|71-66—137
|Scott Piercy
|70-67—137
|Cameron Tringale
|69-68—137
|Taylor Moore
|69-69—138
|Mito Pereira
|70-68—138
|Russell Henley
|72-66—138
|Si Woo Kim
|69-69—138
|Robert Macintyre
|71-67—138
|Nick Watney
|71-67—138
|Pat Perez
|70-68—138
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-72—138
|Beau Hossler
|69-69—138
|Martin Laird
|68-71—139
|Carlos Ortiz
|68-71—139
|Xander Schauffele
|69-70—139
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-70—139
|Sam Ryder
|70-69—139
|Paul Casey
|68-71—139
|Sergio Garcia
|71-68—139
|Jason Kokrak
|67-72—139
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|72-67—139
|Rory McIlroy
|69-70—139
|Doc Redman
|69-70—139
|Will Zalatoris
|69-70—139
|Erik Van Rooyen
|74-65—139
|Danny Lee
|70-70—140
|Tony Finau
|69-71—140
|Alex Noren
|70-70—140
|Andrew Putnam
|70-70—140
|Lanto Griffin
|74-66—140
|Patton Kizzire
|68-72—140
|Aaron Wise
|70-70—140
|Francesco Molinari
|70-70—140
|Lee Hodges
|71-70—141
|Abraham Ancer
|69-72—141
|Sahith Theegala
|69-72—141
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-73—141
|Alex Smalley
|69-72—141
|James Hahn
|72-69—141
|Adam Long
|68-73—141
|Brian Stuard
|73-68—141
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-72—142
|Charley Hoffman
|67-75—142
|Matt Kuchar
|69-73—142
|Hank Lebioda
|69-73—142
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-70—142
|Aaron Rai
|72-70—142
|Cameron Champ
|72-70—142
|Joel Dahmen
|70-72—142
|Cameron Davis
|71-71—142
|Rickie Fowler
|71-71—142
|Harry Higgs
|75-67—142
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-73—142
|Jon Rahm
|69-73—142
|Chez Reavie
|74-68—142
|Sepp Straka
|74-68—142
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-72—142
|Wyndham Clark
|77-DQ
|Corey Conners
|72-71—143
|Luke List
|72-71—143
|J.T. Poston
|70-73—143
|Vince Whaley
|75-68—143
|Michael Brennan
|71-73—144
|Kramer Hickok
|73-71—144
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72-72—144
|Dustin Johnson
|73-71—144
|Anirban Lahiri
|75-69—144
|David Lipsky
|72-72—144
|Thomas Pieters
|73-71—144
|Seamus Power
|70-74—144
|Kyle Stanley
|71-73—144
|Bubba Watson
|70-74—144
|Brandon Hagy
|71-74—145
|Tom Hoge
|74-71—145
|Brooks Koepka
|71-74—145
|Jaekyeong Lee
|72-73—145
|Kevin Na
|72-73—145
|Taylor Pendrith
|73-72—145
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-76—145
|Adam Schenk
|75-70—145
|Scott Stallings
|73-72—145
|Adam Hadwin
|73-73—146
|Troy Merritt
|71-75—146
|J.J. Spaun
|71-75—146
|Harold Varner III
|77-69—146
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|74-73—147
|Sam Burns
|71-76—147
|Branden Grace
|73-74—147
|Min Woo Lee
|77-70—147
|Brendan Steele
|75-72—147
|Doug Ghim
|74-74—148
|Chesson Hadley
|69-79—148
|Henrik Norlander
|77-71—148
|Patrick Reed
|77-71—148
|Roger Sloan
|78-70—148
|Robert Streb
|77-71—148
|Ryan Palmer
|75-74—149
|Talor Gooch
|77-73—150
|Matt Wallace
|71-79—150
|Andrew Landry
|77-74—151
|Charl Schwartzel
|74-77—151
|Aaron Beverly
|82-74—156
