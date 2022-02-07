The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1506 1 2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1477 2 3. Purdue 20-3 1329 4 4. Arizona 19-2 1300 7 5. Kentucky 19-4 1288 5 6. Houston 20-2 1205 6 7. Duke 19-3 1179 9 8. Kansas 19-3 1173 10 9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14 10. Baylor 19-4 921 8 11. Providence 20-2 899 15 12. UCLA 16-4 881 3 13. Illinois 17-5 818 18 14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11 15. Villanova 17-6 634 12 16. Ohio St. 14-5 628 16 17. Michigan St. 17-5 536 13 18. Marquette 16-7 522 24 19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22 20. Texas 17-6 294 23 21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19 22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19-4 185 – 23. Murray St. 22-2 178 – 24. UConn 15-6 118 17 25. Xavier 16-6 91 21

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

