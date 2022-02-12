THEY SAID IT: Snowboarding legend Shaun White, on the future

BEIJING (AP) — “I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness. It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”

— snowboarder Shaun White, in an interview with Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells, speaking about the future after his final Olympics appearance.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.