Thomas, Portland State Vikings take on the Idaho State Bengals

Idaho State Bengals (7-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarik Cool and the Idaho State Bengals take on Khalid Thomas and the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.

The Vikings have gone 6-7 at home. Portland State is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bengals have gone 5-13 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Porter averaging 1.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last meeting 63-55 on Dec. 3. James Jean-Marie scored 16 points points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Carter III is averaging 10.1 points for the Vikings. Jean-Marie is averaging 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Cool is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

