Thompson leads Oklahoma State against No. 7 Baylor after 23-point showing

Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 82-79 overtime victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys are 9-5 in home games. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 70.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are 10-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 61-54 on Jan. 15. Thompson scored 19 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Thompson is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Adam Flagler averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Matthew Mayer is shooting 42.5% and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

