Thorpe leads UNC Asheville against Gardner-Webb after 28-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-12, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-11, 10-4 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after LJ Thorpe scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 84-79 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 4.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won the last meeting 61-55 on Jan. 28. D’Maurian Williams scored 21 points points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Pember is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.